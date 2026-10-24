Arsenal defeated Tottenham 2-1 on October 24 in a Women's Super League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team ended a five-match winless run in the league and moved up to sixth place in the table, Sky Sports reports.

Arsenal's quick response

Tottenham opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Katinka Tandberg headed in from Pelova's corner. Four minutes later, Georgia Stanway equalised with a powerful strike after a pass from Alessia Russo.

After the break, Tottenham goalkeeper Lize Kop won a one-on-one duel with Russo after she was sent through by Caitlin Foord's low cross. In the 50th minute, Sombat was taken off on a stretcher due to injury and Ella Morris came on in her place.

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Russo's decisive penalty

In the 56th minute, Arsenal were awarded a penalty: during a tussle following a corner, the ball struck Morris's outstretched arm in the penalty area. Russo converted the spot kick, beating Kop, and put her team ahead.

In the 82nd minute, Shakira Martinez sent the ball into Arsenal's net from close range, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Before the round began, Arsenal had one win in six league matches, were in eighth place and trailed fourth-placed Tottenham by six points.

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