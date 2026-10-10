Barcelona defeated Getafe 3-0 in the eighth-round La Liga match held on October 10 at Camp Nou. The goals were scored by Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde. As Interia Sport reports, it was the eighth win in eight league matches for Hansi Flick's team.

Two goals before the break

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the second minute. Gordon took advantage of the opposition defence's poor positioning, beat an opponent and fired a low shot. After a deflection, the ball ended up in the net.

Getafe registered their first shot on target against Joan Garcia in the 27th minute, but it did not cause any serious problems for the goalkeeper. In the 30th minute, Gabriel Jesus doubled Barcelona's lead. In this match, he wore the number nine shirt, which had previously belonged to Robert Lewandowski.

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Kounde set the final score

At the end of the first half, Kounde failed to convert a scoring chance, but he scored after the break. In the 73rd minute, he received a pass in the penalty area and struck first time to set the final score.

According to the match statistics, Barcelona had 77% possession, took 23 shots compared with Getafe's five, and had eight shots on target. The visitors had one shot on target.

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