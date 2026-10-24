Fulham defeated Coventry 1-0 in a Premier League match held on October 24 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The only goal in the 80th minute was scored by Norwegian attacking midfielder Oscar Bobb: he entered the penalty area and curled the ball into the far corner. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Missed chances and VAR

Before the break, Fulham came closer to scoring: Josh King hit the post. The team also appealed for a penalty after an incident involving Calvin Bassey and Brandon Thomas-Asante. VAR reviewed the moment in detail, but the decision not to award a penalty remained in force.

Former referee Mike Dean explained on Sky Sports that Bassey first pushed his opponent away to create space for himself, and only after that did Thomas-Asante pull his shirt. In Dean's view, the first foul was committed by the Fulham defender.

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Teams' positions

Late in the match, Coventry also pointed to a possible handball by Shea Charles in the penalty area after a cross from Jack Rudoni. VAR quickly reviewed this episode and saw no grounds for a penalty.

The victory was the second in a row in the Premier League for Álvaro Arbeloa's team. Fulham left the relegation zone and climbed to 12th place, while Coventry remain 19th after eight matches.

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