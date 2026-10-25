Boxer O'Shaquie Foster defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete by unanimous decision in a bout in San Antonio, Texas, United States. With this victory, Foster unified the WBC, WBO and IBF world championship titles at junior lightweight, Sky Sports News reports.

Unanimous decision

The fight took place at the Frost Bank Center. The judges awarded Foster the victory with scores of 118:108, 118:108 and 115:111. Navarrete actively pressured his opponent, but Foster used footwork and counterattacks, preventing the Mexican from landing accurate punches often.

As the bout progressed, Foster acted more confidently and increasingly engaged in exchanges. In the 12th round, the 33-year-old boxer from Orange, Texas, knocked Navarrete down twice, but the Mexican held on until the final bell.

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Foster's goal

After the fight, Foster said that he had demonstrated his versatility despite doubts about his punching power and ability to contain Navarrete. He named becoming the undisputed world champion as his next goal: he needs one more title to achieve it.

Navarrete acknowledged his opponent's advantage, noting that Foster's style proved more effective this time. He also said that he might have been able to fight more actively, but remained satisfied with his own performance.

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