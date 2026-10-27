Tennis player Magda Linette defeats Zakharova in Guangzhou — Interia Sport
Polish tennis player Magda Linette defeated Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Guangzhou, China. The match lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes and ended with a score of 7:6 (8:6), 6:4. This was reported by Interia Sport.
Tense tie-break
In the first set, neither player lost a game on her own serve, so the outcome of the set was decided in a tie-break. Linette took a 2:0 lead, but Zakharova levelled the score. After that, the Polish tennis player again held a two-point advantage, but the Russian came back and moved ahead — 6:4.
Linette saved two set points, then won the next two points and claimed the tie-break 8:6.
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Decisive break in the second set
At the start of the second set, Zakharova made a break, but Linette soon responded with a break back. In the middle of the set, the Polish player won another game on her opponent's serve and maintained the advantage until the end of the match — 6:4.
Zakharova entered the tournament's main draw as a lucky loser after losing to Teodora Kostovic in the qualifying final. In the second round, Linette will play the winner of the match between Lilli Tagger and Venus Williams.