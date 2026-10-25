In Częstochowa, Poland, Bogdanka LUK Lublin defeated Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie 3:0 in the AL-KO Polish Volleyball Super Cup match. The Lublin team won this trophy for the second consecutive time, Interia Sport reports.

Tense first set

The first set was the closest of the match. The Lublin team led 11:8, but Zawiercie's volleyball players seized the initiative and moved ahead, 15:13. In the closing stages, the opponents exchanged successful plays, and the set went into extra points. Warta had more set points, but Bogdanka LUK won 34:32 after attacking errors by Aaron Russell and Bartłomiej Bołądź.

Lublin's advantage in the following sets

In the second set, Bogdanka LUK took the lead from the outset. At 16:12, the Lublin team's block stopped Tomasz Fornal. Mateusz Malinowski scored eight points in this set, while Wilfredo Leon added six, helping the team win 25:20.

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At the start of the third set, Leon served an ace at a speed of 132 km/h, after which Bogdanka LUK took a 5:1 lead. Warta levelled the score at 7:7, but the Lublin side later pulled away again thanks to the serves of Mussa Gueye. The set ended 25:18.

The match at DMD Arena was attended by more than 7,000 spectators. Poland national team head coach Nikola Grbić was also in the stands. For Bogdanka LUK coach Stéphane Antiga, this Super Cup was the fourth of his coaching career.

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