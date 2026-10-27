In England, James Anderson's former international teammate Stuart Broad criticised Lancashire Cricket Club's decision not to extend the contract of the 44-year-old bowler. As BBC Sport reports, Broad believes the club treated one of its most famous players disrespectfully and should have arranged a more dignified farewell for him.

Contract will not be extended

Last week, Anderson was informed that Lancashire would not extend his contract. This brings his 26-year professional career with the club to an end. Last season, he took 50 wickets in the County Championship and captained the team.

New director of cricket Paul Farbrace, who is joining Lancashire from Sussex, decided to rebuild the team for the future. Lancashire finished the season second from bottom in the second division of the County Championship. Farbrace has not yet officially started work in his new role, but informed Anderson of the decision together with chief executive Richard Kenyon, who also recently took up his post.

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Criticism of the process and a possible farewell

Broad said the decision demonstrated a lack of leadership at the club and questioned Lancashire's management's role in the process. Together with Anderson, they took a record 1,039 wickets in 138 Test matches for England.

The contract decision became known on Wednesday, while the club officially commented on it only on Sunday. At a meeting with club members on Monday, Lancashire said it would consider the possibility of organising a farewell for Anderson. The player himself expressed disappointment with the situation but did not announce his retirement. According to BBC Sport, other counties are interested in the possibility of signing the veteran.

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