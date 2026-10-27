Video: Shakhtar crushed Dynamo and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup

On October 27, Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Dynamo” 3–0 in a Ukrainian Cup round of 16 match. The decisive moment of the match came when Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko was sent off in the 30th minute.

“Dynamo” started the match aggressively, but “Shakhtar” eventually took control. In the 30th minute, Mykhavko received a straight red card for a simulation during a challenge with Oleg Ocheretko. Ocheretko himself was cautioned for his part in the incident.

Toward the end of the first half, the “Miners” capitalized on their numerical advantage. In the 43rd minute, Gleyker Mendoza opened the scoring following a scramble in Dynamo’s penalty area.

In the second half, the Donetsk team continued to attack. In the 74th minute, Alisson sent in a cross from the right flank, and Izaki Silva headed the ball past Heorhiy Bushchan.

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Allisson sealed the final score in the 87th minute, finishing the attack after a pass from Izaki. In stoppage time, the Kyiv team was reduced to nine men—Aliou Tiare received a red card.

Ukrainian Cup, Round of 16

Shakhtar – Dynamo – 3:0 (1:0).

Goals: Mendoza, 43, Izaki, 74, Alisson, 87.

Red cards: Mykhavko, 30, Tiare, 90+2.

Thanks to this victory, Shakhtar advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup. For Kyiv’s Dynamo, the defending champion, the tournament ended in the Round of 16.

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