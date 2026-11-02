In Poland, former footballer Zbigniew Boniek expressed doubts about the possible call-up of Coventry striker Ellis Simms to the national team. The player, whose mother is Polish, has obtained a Polish passport and may be eligible to play for the team. As Interia Sport reports, the decision on a possible invitation for the player will be made by head coach Jan Urban.

Boniek’s doubts

Boniek said that it is difficult for him to assess Simms because he is not familiar with him as a footballer. He noted that the player is listed as an English footballer on his Transfermarkt profile, as well as the fact that the striker played for England’s under-18 national team.

The former footballer called Simms’ profile interesting, particularly given his height of 1.91 metres. At the same time, Boniek stressed that the striker has had little playing time this year. He also said that he does not support so-called opportunistic passports if a player does not have close cultural ties to Poland and does not know the language.

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The striker’s playing time

Simms scored a goal in Coventry’s match against Newcastle on October 12, which ended 4:1. After that, according to the outlet, he either remained on the bench or was not included in the team’s squad.

The article notes that the 25-year-old striker has played 117 minutes in the Premier League this season and another 32 minutes in the English Football League Cup. Boniek believes that Simms’ current form should be the main criterion for a possible call-up, while the final decision belongs to Jan Urban.

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