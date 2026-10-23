Bournemouth thrash Milan 3-0 in Europa League — Sky Sports News

“Bournemouth” defeated “Milan” 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium in England in a Europa League match on October 22, 2026. The hosts scored their first two goals from penalties, while Amin Adli sealed the final score with a direct free kick. As Sky Sports reports, this continues Bournemouth’s successful start to its first European campaign.

Two penalties before the break

In the fifth minute, the referees awarded a handball by Milan defender Koni De Winter following a VAR review after Evanilson’s header. Justin Kluivert converted the penalty in the eighth minute, sending the ball into the corner opposite to where Mike Maignan dived.

In the 28th minute, Milan were reduced to 10 men. Goalkeeper and team captain Maignan was shown a straight red card after pushing Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams in the face during a corner kick. Following a VAR review, the hosts were also awarded a second penalty. In the 32nd minute, Marcus Tavernier converted it, beating substitute goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani.

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Adli’s free-kick goal

In the second half, Bournemouth continued to create chances. In the 57th minute, Kluivert fired wide of the far post after a short-corner routine. In the 67th minute, Ryan headed over the bar following a cross from Ben Gannon-Doak.

Adli, who came on as a substitute, made the final score 3-0 in the 84th minute. He took a free kick, sending the ball through Milan’s wall and into the net. In the 87th minute, Torriani tipped away Ryan’s shot with his fingertips, preventing the hosts from scoring a fourth goal. After three matches, Bournemouth have three wins and sit third in the Europa League table.

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