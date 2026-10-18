Brighton thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 at home in a Premier League match. One of the most striking moments of the game was a goal by midfielder Diego Gomez, who found the net with a shot from the halfway line. As The Guardian reports, Gomez's shot from 51 metres flew over goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Three goals in ten minutes

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute: Crystal Palace defender Jaydee Canvot turned the ball into his own net after a Pascal Gross free kick. Three minutes later, Gomez took advantage of Adam Wharton's loss of possession and doubled Brighton's lead with a long-range strike.

In the 10th minute, Yasin Ayari scored Brighton's third goal. His shot after a pass from Charalampos Kostoulas deflected off Canvot and went into the net. Brighton had nine shots on target in the match, while Crystal Palace had one.

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Matching the record scoreline

After the break, Kostoulas scored the fourth goal in the 49th minute, while substitute Jack Hinshelwood headed the ball into the net from a corner in the 84th minute. The result matched Brighton's biggest victory over Crystal Palace — 5-0 in 1956.

According to the publication, Gomez's goal was the longest-range goal in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham in November 2017. It was Brighton's first win over their fierce rivals in four matches.

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