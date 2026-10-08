The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne will on Thursday hear an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award Morocco victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. A decision will not be announced on the day of the hearing, BBC Sport reports.

How the dispute arose

The final between Senegal and tournament hosts Morocco in Rabat ended with a 1:0 victory for the Senegalese in extra time. At the end of normal time, after a penalty was awarded to Morocco, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led some players and staff to the tunnel. The match was later resumed: Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, while Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time.

In March, CAF’s appeals board upheld a complaint by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. It ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field and awarded Morocco a 3:0 technical victory. The Senegalese federation called the decision unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable, and appealed to CAS.

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When the verdict will be delivered

The hearing will be held behind closed doors at the request of the parties. It will be considered by a panel of three arbitrators chaired by French sports law expert Gérald Simon. CAS said it could not name a date for the final decision, but it will not be made on the day of the hearing.

CAS rules stipulate that decisions on appeals must be issued no later than four months after a hearing, while arbitration panels should seek to conclude such cases in less than three months. CAF President Patrice Motsepe previously said that the organization would respect the court’s decision.

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