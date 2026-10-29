Chelsea beat Roma 2-0 and extend unbeaten run — BBC Sport

Chelsea Women defeated Italy's Roma 2-0 in a Champions League match. The London club remains unbeaten in all competitions and, after three matches in the league phase of the European competition, has two wins and one draw. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Goals after the break

Chelsea created a number of chances in the first half but failed to convert them. Substitute Ellie Carpenter opened the scoring in the 51st minute. Late in the match, defender Kadeisha Buchanan headed in the second goal.

Head coach Sonia Bompastor noted the team's reliability in defence. According to her, Chelsea have not conceded a single goal in three Champions League matches. The coach also stressed that the team has enough quality to create scoring opportunities.

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Rotation and tactical changes

Bompastor uses squad rotation so that the team can combine competing in the Women's Super League and the Champions League. After seven matches, Chelsea share first place in the Women's Super League with Manchester City.

The team can switch its formation between a back three and a back four, as well as launch attacks through goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's distribution. Carpenter already has four goals in all competitions, Lauren James is in good form, and young midfielder Lexi Potter is developing an understanding with Keira Walsh.

Captain Erin Cuthbert said the team had enough time to prepare during the off-season and has now reached a new level. Bompastor linked the current results not only to tactical changes but also to work on the team's mentality, culture and values.

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