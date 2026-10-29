Polish President Karol Nawrocki will make a working visit to Senegal from October 30 to November 1, 2026, in connection with the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in Dakar. The straight-line distance between Warsaw and the Senegalese capital is 5,366 kilometers.

Visit against the backdrop of sports competitions

The planned trip was reported by Interia Sport, citing an official statement by the Polish president. The current Youth Olympic Games will be the fourth in the history of the competition and the first Olympic event to be held in Africa.

According to the Polish Olympic Committee, around 2,700 athletes will compete. Poland will be represented by 24 athletes: 14 girls and 10 boys.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sports in which Poles will compete

Polish participants are entered in 12 disciplines: boxing, breaking, judo, road cycling, 3x3 basketball, athletics, archery, swimming, fencing, table tennis, triathlon and windsurfing.

Before the trip, the Polish delegation took a ceremonial oath. According to the publication, the ceremony was attended by Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Jakub Rutnicki, Senegalese Ambassador Diaman Diome, Chairman of the parliamentary committee on physical culture, sport and tourism Tadeusz Tomaszewski, and Polish presidential adviser Łukasz Witek.

Read us on