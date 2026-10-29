Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the former head of France's main business lobby MEDEF, has been appointed president of the organizing committee for the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympic Games in France. The committee announced the personnel decision on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

New committee president

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Roux de Bézieux previously headed MEDEF, which the source describes as France's main business lobby. He was appointed president of the organizing committee responsible for preparing the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

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Leadership change

Roux de Bézieux replaced Edgar Grospiron, who left the post the previous month. Following his departure, the committee's executive director, Vincent Roberti, was appointed interim president.

The caption to an archival Reuters photo published alongside the report states that in July 2023, Roux de Bézieux took part in a meeting to elect a new MEDEF leader in Meudon near Paris. At the time, he was the outgoing head of the French business organization.

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