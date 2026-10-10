Darkness Falls, ridden by jockey Ryan Moore, beat Desert Castle in the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. The horse trained by Aidan O'Brien defeated the previously unbeaten rival by a neck and subsequently led the betting market for the 2000 Guineas, Sky Sports News reports.

The son of Camelot won the Golden Fleece Stakes at Leopardstown over a longer distance before the Dewhurst Stakes. At Newmarket, he returned to the seven-furlong distance. Approaching the dip, Moore sent Darkness Falls into the lead, after which his rivals were unable to pass him. Before the start, O'Brien's colt was already the Derby favourite.

Rock Montreal wins Autumn Stakes

Rock Montreal, trained by Roger Varian, won the Group Three Emirates Autumn Stakes. The two-year-old horse, ridden by William Buick, caught Ballydoyle's Sergei Diaghilev, who had earlier taken the lead, at the end of the one-mile distance and beat him by a neck.

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Varian said that Rock Montreal needed additional work after losing to Forbidden Fire in the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster, so he was brought to Newmarket for a training gallop. The trainer positively assessed the horse's performance, noting his stamina and response in the decisive part of the race. After the victory, Rock Montreal was priced at 25-1 for the next 2000 Guineas, although Varian had not decided whether the horse would take part in a preparatory start before that race.

Humidity returns after a lengthy break

Humidity claimed another Group Three victory at Newmarket in the Modern Games Darley Stakes. The three-year-old gelding, who had not raced for more than a year, beat favourite The Lost King by one and a half lengths under James Doyle. Horses trained by Andrew Balding occupied the first three places: The Lost King was second and High Stock third.

Balding said that Humidity missed most of the season due to injury. According to him, the Wathnan team kept the horse out of racing for around three months, after which he returned in good form, and the trainers gradually restored his racing fitness. Balding suggested that major starts could be possible for the horse in the future, including the Prince of Wales's Stakes, as well as overseas races in winter.

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