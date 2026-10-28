Dynamo Dresden knock Schalke 04 out of German Cup — Der Spiegel

In Germany, Dynamo Dresden defeated Schalke 04 2:0 in the second round of the German Football Cup and advanced to the tournament's round of 16. As Der Spiegel reports, Patrice Kovic scored for the home side in the 54th minute and Christoph Daferner in the 88th.

Schalke's sixth consecutive setback

For the team coached by Miron Muslic, this was already the sixth consecutive elimination from the German Cup at the second-round stage. Schalke, which has won the trophy five times, started the match actively: Edin Dzeko headed the ball in the second minute, but the effort was not powerful enough.

The start of the game was delayed by two minutes because of smoke following the use of pyrotechnics during Dynamo supporters' choreography. Before the break, the Dresden side gradually took control, while Schalke experienced problems with coordination: Muslic could not rely on seven key players.

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In the second half, Kovic converted Straudi's cross at the far post. After conceding, the visitors became more active but did not capitalize on their chances; in particular, Dzeko failed to reach the ball in a sliding attempt in the 74th minute. Late in the match, Daferner scored following a set piece and sealed Dynamo's victory.

Victories for Freiburg and Stuttgart

Freiburg and Stuttgart also advanced to the next round. Freiburg beat Wolfsburg 3:2 at home. After an early goal by Igor Matanovic, Wolfsburg took the lead thanks to a brace from Kento Shiogai, who scored in the 8th and 43rd minutes. Keisuke Goto equalized in the 75th minute and scored the winning goal in added time.

Stuttgart defeated Paderborn 1:0 away thanks to a goal by Deniz Undav in the 90th minute. Paderborn played with a man down from the 37th minute after Laurin Kurda was sent off. Hertha also reached the round of 16, beating Jeddeloh II thanks to goals from Josip Brekalo and Julian Eitschberger.

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