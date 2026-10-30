German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Novak Djokovic in the second round of the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel tournament in Basel, Switzerland, and advanced to the quarterfinals. It was Struff's first victory over the Serb: previously, he had lost all eight head-to-head matches against Djokovic.

Three sets and two tie-breaks

The match, held on October 29, lasted nearly three hours. The first set ended in a tie-break, where Djokovic was stronger, 7:4. In the second set, with the score at 6:5, Struff converted a break point on his opponent's serve and leveled the score in sets.

In the deciding set, Djokovic had two opportunities to break, but did not take them. The fate of the set was again decided by a tie-break, which Struff won.

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The German's advantage on serve

According to Interia Sport, Struff hit 27 aces compared with Djokovic's 21 and significantly outperformed his opponent in winners, 66 to 43. In the quarterfinals, the German will play Portugal's Nuno Borges.

Before the tournament in Basel, Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert 4:6, 6:3, 6:4 in his first match. Earlier in October, the Serb lost to Hubert Hurkacz in Shanghai, 4:6, 3:6. Djokovic was ranked 11th in the ATP Race, and the publication assessed his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals as mathematical.

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