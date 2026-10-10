In Singapore, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. He beat Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

An advantage of 0.054 seconds

Verstappen’s first result in the final qualifying segment proved sufficient for pole. As BBC Sport reports, Leclerc improved his time on his second attempt but was 0.054 seconds behind the leader.

Hamilton was Verstappen’s closest pursuer after the first attempts but was unable to improve his result on the second. Most of the leaders also did not improve on their second attempts.

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Starting grid positions

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes took fourth place on the starting grid, while Lando Norris of McLaren was fifth. George Russell posted the sixth-fastest time, but due to a penalty for using too many engine components, he will start from the final position.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren was the only representative of the top four teams, apart from Leclerc, to improve on his second attempt, but he qualified seventh. Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

Earlier on Saturday, Verstappen also won the sprint race. The main Singapore Grand Prix race is scheduled for Sunday, October 11.

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