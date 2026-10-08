The International Automobile Federation (FIA) will release a wet-weather power unit software update for the US Grand Prix on October 25. The decision was made after problems delayed the start of the race in Sepang, Malaysia, by 48 minutes. Sky Sports News reports on the results of the review.

What caused the problem in Sepang

During laps to the starting grid in wet conditions, several cars slowed down or briefly stopped. The FIA found that some cars at low engine revs in certain track sectors, where a 250 kW power reduction was in effect, lost more power than expected. It was impossible to restore it in those sectors.

The start procedure was cancelled, and the race began 48 minutes after the FIA sent a software update to all teams and power unit manufacturers. According to the federation, its technical team identified the cause of the problem and sent updated configurations to teams and power unit manufacturers within five minutes of the start being suspended.

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Measures ahead of the next races

If similar weather conditions are expected at the Singapore Grand Prix, the FIA will restore the configuration set for the Sepang round. An additional wet-weather software update is due to be released for the US Grand Prix on October 25.

The federation also stated that the software was tested before its implementation. Teams and power unit manufacturers conducted simulations, while full-scale tests took place during the first free practice sessions at the Belgian and Dutch Grands Prix. The FIA plans to strengthen software testing and verification capabilities together with teams, power unit manufacturers and the supplier of the standardised electronic control unit.

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