FIFA stated that revenue from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has already reached $15 billion and exceeded previous forecasts. As The Guardian reports, the final amount may increase.

Revenue from spectators

According to The Times, cited by the publication, around one-third of total revenue — $5 billion — came from ticket sales and hospitality packages.

Direct revenue from match attendees in 2026 was approximately five times higher than at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when it amounted to $929 million.

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The 2026 World Cup programme had 40 more matches than the previous tournament. At the same time, average revenue per game rose from approximately $14.5 million to $48 million.

Tournament attendance

FIFA also reported record attendance of 6.8 million spectators. The previous record belonged to the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which was attended by just under 3.6 million people.

Columnist Leander Schaerlaeckens links the financial result, in particular, to dynamic pricing for tickets and parking, as well as FIFA's share of the secondary ticket resale market. He notes that higher revenues may mean larger payments to FIFA's 211 member associations, each of which has a vote in the organization's presidential election.

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