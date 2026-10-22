FIFA has increased preparation payments for teams that will play at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil to $2.5 million for each of the 32 national teams. This amount will match the funds received by participants in the 2026 Men’s World Cup, The Guardian reports.

The preparation fund will total $80 million

The total amount of funding for preparations for the tournament will be $80 million. Ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, $31 million was allocated for these needs.

FIFA has also guaranteed all female footballers business-class flights or charter flights. In addition, each player will have a separate hotel room rather than sharing it with other athletes.

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Accommodation and flight conditions

FIFA said that the new conditions for participants in the women’s tournament would meet the standards of the Men’s World Cup. The issue of flights and accommodation sparked controversy during previous tournaments.

According to a survey by the international players’ union FIFPRO conducted after the 2023 World Cup, 80% of female footballers returned from the tournament in business class. On flights to the competition, 94% of respondents travelled in business class. FIFA has not yet determined the size of the total prize fund for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

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