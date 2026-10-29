According to BBC Sport, Fleetwood Town will play at home against Everton or Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup. The match will take place at Highbury Stadium, while the team's opponent will be determined after Everton's game against Newcastle on Thursday.

Historic run to the quarter-finals

Fleetwood Town, which plays in League Two, is the lowest-ranked participant remaining in the tournament. The club reached the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time in its history after beating reigning Premier League champions Arsenal in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Before this season, Fleetwood Town had never progressed beyond the third round of the competition. In the decisive fourth-round match, Everton will host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other pairings

Current trophy holders Manchester City will host Bradford City, the only other non-Premier League representative among the quarter-finalists. In the fourth round, the Manchester team overcame Brighton only after a penalty shootout.

In the other matches, Liverpool will play Bournemouth at home, while Crystal Palace will face Sunderland at Selhurst Park. Liverpool also progressed in a penalty shootout after their match against Chelsea. The quarter-finals are scheduled for the week beginning 14 December.

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