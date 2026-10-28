Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško is expected to be sidelined at least until January due to a shin injury. This was reported by BBC Sport.

The 23-year-old Slovenian footballer has not played for the club since the English League Cup match against Brighton on September 16, when he was substituted in the 66th minute. Šeško underwent several examinations to determine the nature of the problem.

Injury after a blow

According to BBC Sport sources, this is not medial tibial stress syndrome, but an injury sustained as a result of a blow. A similar problem troubled the forward last year and worsened in May in the match against Liverpool. As a result, he missed the final three Premier League games of the season, as well as the entire pre-season period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Šeško joined Manchester United from RB Leipzig in August 2025 for £73.7 million. Since then, he has made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist. Last season, despite missing eight matches, the footballer became the team's top scorer in the Premier League alongside Bryan Mbeumo, with 11 goals each.

Matches the forward will miss

This season, Šeško has scored two goals, in matches against Everton in the Premier League and Sabah FC in the Champions League. His absence leaves head coach Michael Carrick without his only recognised central striker.

The forward is expected to miss important Premier League matches against Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as at least three Champions League fixtures. Manchester United are 16th in the league and have not won in any competition since September 10.

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