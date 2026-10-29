In Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the matchday 12 game of the national championship against Al-Kholood. The Portuguese player scored three goals within 15 minutes of the second half — in the 66th, 72nd and 81st minutes.

Three goals after the break

Before the break, the score was 2:2, while Ronaldo's goal in the 10th minute was disallowed for offside. After play resumed, the Portuguese player's first two goals were scored following assists from João Félix. In the second case, Ronaldo headed the ball into the net after jumping above the defenders.

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The forward scored his third goal after a pass from Sadio Mané into the penalty area. As Interia Sport reports, Félix provided four assists in total in this game.

Approaching the 1,000-goal mark

According to the outlet, this hat-trick was Ronaldo's 67th in his career. Before the match, he had scored 982 goals, so after the three strikes, he needed 15 more goals to reach the mark of 1,000 goals.

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