Cristiano Ronaldo won the BOAT online vote, in which fans chose the most outstanding holder of at least two Ballon d'Or awards. The Portuguese player's award for 2008 took first place, Interia Sport reports.

Only Ronaldo and Messi in the top 10

Voting participants chose not a footballer for his entire career, but a specific year for which he received the Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo won the award in 2008, in his final season at Manchester United.

Lionel Messi took second place with his award for 2012, while Ronaldo was third for 2017. Messi was fourth with the Ballon d'Or for 2023. The top 10 also included Ronaldo's awards for 2016, 2014 and 2013, as well as Messi's awards for 2015, 2011 and 2009.

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Voting terms

Voting had been underway since October 1. The exact number of votes for the candidates was not disclosed; only the positions in the final ranking were announced.

Each vote cost one euro. Participants received a digital image of the first Ballon d'Or from 1956, as well as two chances in a draw for tickets to the next ceremony. A total of 5,009 people voted more than once: 44 fans voted from 10 to 26 times, 300 voted from five to nine times, and another 4,665 users voted from two to four times.

Other candidates available for voting included Marco van Basten, Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo, Franz Beckenbauer, Kevin Keegan, Alfredo Di Stefano and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

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