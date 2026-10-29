Arsenal's English forward Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick in the Women's Champions League match against Benfica, which her team won 3-0. Thanks to her three goals, she became the highest-scoring English player in the history of the tournament, Sky Sports reports.

Record after second goal

In the 39th minute, Russo scored with a low diagonal shot and drew level with Fran Kirby on 21 goals in the Women's Champions League. In the 66th minute, the forward scored with a header after Steph Catley's corner delivery and became the outright leader among English scorers in the competition.

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In the 79th minute, Russo converted a penalty awarded after Catarina Amado fouled Caitlin Foord. Following this match, the forward has 23 goals in the tournament.

Second consecutive victory

At the end of the match, Arsenal could have scored a fourth: Foord sent the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed because Russo was offside in the initial phase of the attack. The team recorded two consecutive wins for the first time this season and moved into second place in the Champions League table. Arsenal will play their next European match on November 12 against Barcelona, whom the team beat in the 2025 final.

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