In the United States, host Ernie Johnson announced that he will leave the basketball studio show Inside the NBA at the end of the current season, where he has worked for 37 years. The Guardian reports.

A decision after 37 years on the show

The 70-year-old Johnson announced his decision on social media on Wednesday. He said he does not consider it the end of his career, describing the decision as turning the page. The host thanked the audience for its loyalty, love, support and understanding.

According to Johnson, he underwent coronary artery bypass surgery 14 months ago and wants to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren. In 2003, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and in 2018 he missed work during the MLB playoffs because of blood clots in his legs.

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The show's team and broadcasts

Johnson joined Inside the NBA in 1990. On the program, he works alongside former NBA players Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley also said that he will leave the show after this season.

Over its history, Inside the NBA has won 19 Sports Emmy Awards. In 2025, the show moved from the Turner networks to ABC and ESPN. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro called Johnson one of the most respected and beloved figures in sports media and said ESPN would celebrate his contribution throughout the season.

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