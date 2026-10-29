Liverpool defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Anfield to reach the League Cup quarter-finals. Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana's missed attempt proved decisive as he fired over the bar towards the Kop stand.

Exchange of penalty goals

Regular time ended with goals from the penalty spot. Chelsea opened the scoring after Ryan Gravenberch fouled Moisés Caicedo in the penalty area. Morgan Rogers took the penalty and beat Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool were soon awarded a spot-kick as well: the ball struck Fofana's raised hand after a cross from Kostas Tsimikas. Cody Gakpo converted the penalty, firing low into the corner to Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders' right.

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Penalty shootout

As The Guardian reports, Mamardashvili saved Emmanuel Emegha's attempt in the shootout, which could have secured victory for Xabi Alonso's team. Tsimikas, Gravenberch and Valentín Barco also failed to convert their attempts.

Chelsea goalkeeper Penders made important saves from Ronald Araújo and Bradley Barcola. Late in the match, Florian Wirtz had a chance to finish the game, but his shot after Gakpo's lay-off was blocked by Levi Colwill.

It was Chelsea's fifth penalty-shootout defeat to Liverpool. The teams had previously decided a winner in this way in the 2007 Champions League semi-final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2022 FA Cup and League Cup finals.

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