Pajor fifth in The Athletic’s Ballon d’Or poll — Interia Sport

In London, United Kingdom, the Women’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 26. Ahead of it, Interia Sport reported that Polish Barcelona footballer Ewa Pajor ranked fifth in The Athletic’s poll among 30 Ballon d’Or Féminin nominees.

Poll results

Pajor received 241 points. Her Barcelona teammate Patricia Guijarro won with 298 points. Khadija Shaw, Alexia Putellas and Melchie Dumornay also ranked above the Polish forward.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As the outlet notes, The Athletic journalists asked footballers, managers, coaches, sporting directors, scouts and football officials from different countries to name the ten best players from the list of nominees. This poll is not the official vote for the award.

Season statistics

According to Ballondor.com, Pajor played 46 matches last season, scored 34 goals and provided eight assists. In the Champions League final, where Barcelona defeated France’s Olympique Lyon, she recorded two goals and an assist, receiving the award for the best player of the match. Pajor also became the tournament’s top scorer with 11 goals.

Read us on