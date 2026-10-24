In Spain, Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho will return to Barcelona on Sunday for the Clásico against Barcelona. This will be Madrid's first meeting with the Catalan club since the Portuguese was appointed: he has been in the role for 105 days.

As The Guardian reports, Mourinho first arrived at Camp Nou 30 years ago as Bobby Robson's translator. He last visited this stadium in 2013, already as Real Madrid's head coach.

Gap in the standings

After nine rounds of the Spanish championship, Barcelona lead with 27 points and a goal difference of +30. Real have 21 points and sit in third place, also behind Atlético.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the team can reduce the gap to the leaders only by winning the Clásico. Mourinho also stressed that, while formally it is a league match, it would be untrue to consider it an ordinary game.

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Last Wednesday, Real came back from 1:3 against Roma and won 4:3, scoring the decisive goals in the final seven minutes. After that, Madrid scored four goals each against Sevilla and Leipzig. On the eve of the Clásico, Barcelona conceded four goals in a match in Paris.

Team absences

Real winger Vinícius Júnior will miss the Clásico due to a four-match suspension. In the match against Villarreal, his goal was disallowed and the player himself was sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick acknowledged that he had prioritized preparations for the Clásico. In the match against PSG, he did not include Rodri in the squad, while Pedri and Raphinha were substituted early. At the same time, Flick drew attention to the team's defensive problems: the Catalans have conceded 15 goals in the league.

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