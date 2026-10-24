Iga Świątek’s former coach Wim Fissette said that tennis players at the top of the WTA rankings should distribute their workload more carefully and sometimes decline to participate in tournaments. As Interia Sport reports, the Belgian specialist expressed this opinion in an interview with Sport.pl in mid-October.

Advice for WTA tennis players

According to Fissette, players could follow the example of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in managing their playing schedules. He believes that periodically skipping certain tournaments helps avoid fatigue and arrive at events in better physical condition.

Fissette noted that athletes may take into account the possible loss of ranking points and prize money, but the key is to enter tournaments with sufficient reserves of energy.

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Calendar beyond mandatory events

The coach acknowledged that his position differs from the common opinion. According to him, leading tennis players have freedom in shaping their own schedules. He added that although players seek to compete at Grand Slam tournaments and WTA 1000 events, they can choose where to play outside mandatory events.

Świątek announced at the end of March that she was ending her cooperation with Fissette after several months of work. Francisco Roig became her new coach. Under Fissette’s guidance, the Polish tennis player, among other achievements, won Wimbledon.

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