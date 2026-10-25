Barcelona’s women’s team defeated Granada 3:0 in a Liga F match. Polish footballer Ewa Pajor played the entire match and, in the 67th minute, assisted Esmee Brugts, who opened the scoring. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Goals after the break

Until the 67th minute, Barcelona created many chances but could not score. After Pajor’s pass, Brugts put the team ahead. Shortly afterward, Caroline Hansen extended Barcelona’s lead, while an own goal by Teresa Mérida in the 90th minute set the final score.

This victory was Barcelona’s seventh in the current league season. The team returned to first place in Liga F. A week earlier, the Catalan side suffered a 1:2 away defeat to Real Sociedad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pajor’s eighth assist

The assist in the match against Granada was Pajor’s eighth in league matches this season. She is one assist away from her personal record, set two seasons ago. At the same time, Pajor has scored two goals in the current league campaign.

Barcelona will play their next match in the Champions League: on Thursday, the team will face Denmark’s Køge away. After that, the Catalan side have a league match against Badalona.

Read us on