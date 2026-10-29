Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli will miss the mandatory media events on Thursday ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico due to a viral illness. He is recovering ahead of Friday’s practice sessions at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Exemption from media duties

As Sky Sports News reports, Mercedes said that the International Automobile Federation had exempted Antonelli from mandatory media duties as a precautionary measure so that he could rest before the weekend. The team added that the driver is feeling unwell but is expected to return on Friday.

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Title chances

Antonelli leads the championship and could win the world title following the race on Sunday, November 1. According to Sky Sports News, he only needs to finish in the top nine to do so. In that case, the 20-year-old driver will become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history, beating Sebastian Vettel’s record by three years. The first two practice sessions are scheduled for Friday, October 30, qualifying will take place on Saturday, and the race will be held on Sunday.

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