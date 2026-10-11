Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, China. Hurkacz’s opponent was determined after Davidovich Fokina defeated American Frances Tiafoe 7:6 (4), 4:6, 7:6 (6), Interia Sport reports.

Hurkacz’s path in Shanghai

Hurkacz reached the fourth round after defeating China’s Yi Zhou. In the decisive set, the Pole made one break and secured a place in the next round.

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Earlier, the Polish tennis player beat Australian James Duckworth and also defeated Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career. The match against the Serbian player ended 6:4, 6:3. Before the Shanghai tournament, Hurkacz reached the final of the ATP 250 event in Chengdu and the semifinal of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing, where he withdrew from his match against Alex de Minaur.

Chance for revenge

Davidovich Fokina recently defeated Hurkacz in the final of the tournament in Chengdu. Overall, the tennis players have met seven times: the Spaniard won five matches and the Pole won two. Their next head-to-head match is scheduled for Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.

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