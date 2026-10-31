In Krakow, Poland, Jagiellonia Bialystok defeated Wieczysta Krakow 3-1 in an Ekstraklasa match. It was the hosts' fourth consecutive defeat. As Interia Sport reports, Zeljko Kopic's team is sinking ever deeper into the relegation zone, while Jagiellonia moved up into the upper part of the table.

Imas' milestone goal

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half after a penalty was awarded for a handball by Lukasz Piącon. Jesus Imaz converted the spot kick and scored his 100th goal for Jagiellonia.

Before the break, Wieczysta had an opportunity to equalize: Lisandro Semedo intercepted a pass from Bartlomiej Wdowik, but his shot hit the crossbar. After 30 minutes, the Krakow club also lost central defender Antonio Milic to injury. With Mateusz Wieteska absent, the hosts had to play with a pair of reserve central defenders.

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Two goals late in the match

At the start of the second half, Mateusz Kochalski saved three shots in ten seconds — from Ousmane Sow, Kajetan Szmyt and Wdowik. Wieczysta managed to equalize in the 72nd minute: substitute Duje Dujmovic headed in after Tobias Christensen's corner.

Soon afterwards, Dujmovic unsuccessfully cleared a ball that was going out of play straight to Niko Prelec. The Jagiellonia forward took advantage of the error and restored his team's lead from close range. Five minutes later, Bernardo Vital scored from five metres to set the final score at 3-1.

According to the match statistics, Wieczysta had 21 shots to Jagiellonia's 18, but the visitors had more shots on target — nine to seven. Possession was also in favour of the team from Bialystok — 54% to 46%.

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