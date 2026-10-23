In Białystok, Jagiellonia lost 0-3 to Anderlecht in a third-round Europa League match. The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more goals after the break.

Error before the first goal

As Interia Sport reports, Anderlecht were more active from the start of the match. In the eighth minute, Łukasz Ambros headed on target, but Jagiellonia goalkeeper Sławomir Abramowicz dealt with the effort.

In the 21st minute, Hampus Finndell unsuccessfully played the ball towards his own goal. Mihajlo Cvetković picked it up and put the Brussels side ahead. Before the break, Jagiellonia were unable to seize the initiative: the hosts had one shot on target compared with six by their opponents.

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Two goals after the break

Jagiellonia came out for the second half with two nominal strikers, as Usman Sow joined Nik Prelec. In the 63rd minute, Sow could have gone one-on-one with goalkeeper Colin Coosemans, but the attack did not end in a shot.

Anderlecht extended their lead in the 72nd minute, when Marten Winkler completed an individual run with an accurate shot. Substitute Jayden Onia Seke set the final score in the 80th minute.

Over the match, Jagiellonia had six shots, one of them on target. Anderlecht had 15 shots, eight of which were on target. Possession was 56% in favour of the Brussels side. According to the outlet, Adrian Siemieniec's team have lost six of their last seven matches.

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