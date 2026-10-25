In Christchurch, India’s cricket team defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a Twenty20 series match. The Indian team chased a target of 181 runs and reached it with one ball remaining, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

As Cyprus Mail reports, Tilak Varma played a key role in the victory, scoring 51 runs and reaching his half-century from 25 balls. Together with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored 26 runs, he added 69 runs from 30 balls in a seventh-wicket partnership.

Varma and Reddy changed the course of the chase

With five overs remaining, India still needed 68 runs. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had significantly complicated the task for the opponents by that point, with figures of four wickets for 21 runs. However, in the final three overs, Varma and Reddy scored effectively against the fast bowlers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Varma hit two fours off Jacob Duffy’s bowling and then struck three fours and a six against Nathan Smith. India needed 11 runs before the final over. Varma scored a four from the second ball of Duffy’s over, while Reddy scored the winning runs with a shot toward mid-on.

Phillips and Jacobs added 116 runs in partnership

Earlier, New Zealand finished their innings on 180 runs for five wickets. At the start of the match, India’s fast bowlers restricted the hosts to 43 runs for three wickets in the powerplay. However, Glenn Phillips, who scored 70 runs, and Bevon Jacobs, with 58 runs, put together a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Phillips recorded his second consecutive half-century, hitting four fours and four sixes. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets for 33 runs, while Michael Bracewell scored 10 runs from two balls at the end of the innings. India can win the series early if they prevail in Tuesday’s match in Wellington.

Read us on