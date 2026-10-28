Polish side Industria Kielce defeated Norway’s Kolstad 40:35 in a sixth-round match of Group F in the Handball Champions League. The game in Kielce concluded the first stage of the tournament for both teams. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Home side’s advantage

At the start of the match, the teams were level at 3:3, but the hosts later opened up a four-goal lead at 7:3. By the middle of the first half, Industria were leading 10:5 and went into the break with a 19:16 advantage.

In the second half, the Kielce club extended its lead again: after the break, the score became 25:19, and about 15 minutes before the end Theo Monar scored to make it 31:22. Goalkeeper Adam Morawski entered the court in the first half, replacing Dejan Milosavljev.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Debuts and the 40th goal

Industria coach Krzysztof Lijewski tested several players in this match. Marcel Latosiński started on the wing, while 21-year-old Montenegrin handball player Milorad Bakić made his official Champions League debut. He is returning after a metacarpal fracture suffered shortly before the start of the season.

The team’s third goalkeeper, Kacper Kaleta, also made his tournament debut. Industria scored its 40th goal in the 59th minute, with Piotr Jędraszczyk finding the net. The Kielce club had last scored 40 goals in a Champions League match in October 2022, when it beat THW Kiel 40:37.

The result did not affect the teams’ positions in the group. Industria had already secured a place in the second stage of the competition, while Kolstad finished the group stage without any points. In the next part of the tournament, the Kielce team will definitely play against Barcelona, GOG Gudme and Sporting Lisbon.

Read us on