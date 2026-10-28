In Italy, Inter defeated bottom-placed Serie A side Venezia 2-0 and drew level with Lazio at the top of the standings. The home side’s players, Matias Moreno and Redouan Khalal, scored both goals into their own net late in the match. The Guardian reports.

Two own goals late in the match

Venezia, who had collected only three points this season before the match, looked more dangerous in attack for a long time and could have opened the scoring. However, Inter’s dangerous deliveries in the decisive minutes led to two own goals within two minutes.

After the victory, the reigning champions have 25 points and are level with Lazio. On Saturday, Inter are due to play Milan in the Milan derby.

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Milan lost to Bologna

In another match, Bologna beat Milan 4-2 at San Siro, inflicting the hosts’ first league defeat of the season. Samuel Mbangula, making his first start for Bologna, scored a hat-trick.

Mbangula opened the scoring in the eighth minute, but Milan responded with a brace from Alphadjo Cisse. He scored his first goal after an error by Arthur Theate and his second with a volley following a cross from Fikayo Tomori. In the second half, Davide Bartesaghi put the ball into his own net after a free kick, while Mbangula scored twice more. Bologna secured their second consecutive victory and moved up to 11th place with 11 points.

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