Polish ski jumper Klemens Joniak took third place at the Summer Grand Prix ski jumping event in Klingenthal, Germany. Norway’s Marius Lindvik won the competition, while Japan’s Ren Nikaido finished second. According to Interia Sport, Joniak scored 283.5 points.

Joniak retained his place on the podium

In the first round, 21-year-old Joniak jumped 141.5 metres and was in third position. In the final, he recorded 142.5 metres, took the lead and secured himself a place among the top three.

Nikaido, who jumped after the Pole, covered 140 metres after the starting platform was lowered and overtook Joniak. Lindvik also started from a lower platform, jumped 147 metres and won with 295.7 points. Nikaido scored 290 points.

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Tomasiak rose to seventh place

Kacper Tomasiak, who won qualification the previous day with a jump of 144 metres, was 15th after the first round. His first attempt measured 135.5 metres. In the final, the 19-year-old athlete jumped 143 metres, exceeded the hill size and climbed to seventh position with a total of 262.9 points.

Jakub Wolny also qualified for the final round, finishing 27th with 112.2 points. Paweł Wąsek and Maciej Kot did not reach the second round and finished the competition in 36th and 46th places respectively. Wąsek jumped 125 metres, while Kot jumped 121 metres.

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