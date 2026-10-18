Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the second half to earn Leeds a draw in the Premier League match against Manchester United at Elland Road. Following this result, Manchester United have failed to win in six consecutive matches for the first time since 2019, BBC Sport reports.

Goals in the match

Manchester United took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, who scored after a pass from Youri Tielemans. Calvert-Lewin equalised after a headed pass from Tarik Muharemovic.

Before his goal, the Leeds striker also had two chances from headers: one effort went wide, while another was saved by goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

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Player ratings

Calvert-Lewin received the highest BBC Sport rating of all participants in the match — 8 out of 10. James Trafford, Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson each received 7 for Leeds.

For Manchester United, Lammens, Harry Maguire, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, Tielemans and Mbeumo received ratings of 7. Bruno Fernandes was rated 6 after receiving a yellow card for a late foul on Muharemovic. Lisandro Martinez was substituted at half-time, while Noussair Mazraoui, who came on in his place, made an important block in stoppage time.

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