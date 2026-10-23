In Sofia, Bulgaria, Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Italy’s Virtus Bologna 90-81 in a EuroLeague game, overcoming a 12-point deficit after the first half. Thanks to this victory, the team holds a 5-2 record in the tournament, reports the Jerusalem Post.

Second-half comeback

After two quarters, Virtus led 48-36. Marcus Carr, Derrick Alston and Tommaso Baldasso helped the Italian team take the lead, but Hapoel seized the initiative after the break. In the third quarter, Tai Odiase, Elijah Bryant and Vasilije Micic sparked a 17-5 run and tied the score at 53-53.

Before the final 10 minutes, the Israeli team was already leading 66-62. Zach LeDay was the top scorer for the winners with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Micic scored 16 points, Odiase had 13 and Bryant added 12. For Virtus, Alston and Aliou Diarra each recorded 12 points.

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Hapoel Tel Aviv head coach Dimitris Itoudis said his team had been unable to compete properly in the first half, while showing a different level of play after the break. Virtus coach Alex Mumbru also noted that the opponent punished his team in the third quarter.

Other matches involving Israeli clubs

In the EuroCup, Hapoel Jerusalem routed Riga Zelli 100-64 in Belgrade to claim its fourth consecutive victory. Kenny Lofton scored 18 points, Dusan Miletic had 17 and David Roddy added 11.

In the FIBA Champions League, Bnei Herzliya lost to Porto 74-86 and has two defeats in two Group H matches. D.J. Bruton was Bnei Herzliya’s top scorer with 24 points.

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