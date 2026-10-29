Corey Boddington ends Jody Cundy’s 20-year streak — BBC Sport

At the Track Para-cycling World Championships in the Netherlands, Australian Corey Boddington won gold in the C4 kilometre time trial, finishing ahead of Britain’s Jody Cundy. For the 48-year-old Cundy, it was his first defeat in the event at a world championship since 2006, BBC Sport reports.

Silver after 20 years of victories

Cundy completed the distance in 1 minute 4.93 seconds and finished second. In the final ride, Boddington bettered the Briton’s time by 2.25 seconds.

Cundy won his first world title in the C4 kilometre time trial in 2006. Since then, he had retained the champion’s rainbow jersey at 15 world championships. At the current tournament, the athlete was competing for his 17th title in the event.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before the start, Cundy said that age was taking its toll and that adding to his collection of 23 track cycling world titles would be difficult. He is a nine-time Paralympic champion, with three of those titles won in swimming between 1996 and 2000.

Other British results

On the first day of the championship, Britain’s Rebecca Newark won the women’s C5 kilometre time trial. Sophie Unwin, together with pilot Jenny Hall, took silver in the women’s C5 kilometre time trial, while Elizabeth Jordan and her pilot Anna Witworth-Hey won bronze.

Finlay Graham won another bronze medal for Great Britain in the final of the men’s C3 sprint.

Read us on