The Pakistan Cricket Board has released spinner Sufiyan Moqim from the men's One Day International tri-series squad involving England and Sri Lanka. At the same time, left-handed batter Maaz Sadaqat was brought into the team as cover for players with minor injuries.

Squad decision

As Dawn reports, the PCB explained its decision regarding Moqim by the characteristics of the pitches in Lahore. The player will return to domestic competitions.

After the first three matches in Rawalpindi, the tri-series continues at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan won both of its group-stage matches: the team defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs and England by 87 runs. The next match against England will take place in Lahore, while the final is scheduled there on October 31.

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The pitches in Rawalpindi generally favoured fast bowlers more, limiting opportunities for specialist spinners. Moqim, who was born in Azad Kashmir, has played for Pakistan in limited-overs formats since making his T20I debut in 2023. In One Day Internationals, he has taken eight wickets in four matches.

Sadaqat in the squad

Twenty-one-year-old Maaz Sadaqat, who was born in Peshawar, was initially not included in the tri-series squad. This year, he made his ODI debut against Bangladesh and recorded two consecutive half-centuries in the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka.

In one of the matches, Sadaqat scored 96 runs off 51 balls, helping Pakistan set its highest home team total in T20Is. Pakistan's revamped tri-series team is led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

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