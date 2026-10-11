Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in London in a Premier League match on October 11. The hosts conceded in the third minute but took the lead before half-time and extended their advantage in the second half. As Sky Sports News reports, the match marked Oliver Glasner's first return to Selhurst Park since leaving the club in the summer.

Kamada and Lerma changed the course of the match

Nottingham Forest took the lead thanks to Dan Ndoye. The forward capitalised on Anan Khalaili's unsuccessful attempt to head the ball back to the goalkeeper and finished accurately.

At the start of the match, the visitors had opportunities to extend their lead. Walter Benítez saved Ndoye's header and later kept Palace in the game after efforts from Morgan Gibbs-White and Liam Delap. Gibbs-White also hit the crossbar.

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In the 41st minute, Daichi Kamada equalised with his first Premier League goal. The goal was awarded after a VAR check. In first-half stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed in a cross, with the ball passing between Matz Sels' legs.

Pino scored after 19 matches without a goal

In the 59th minute, Yeremy Pino set the final score. Jørgen Strand Larsen struck at goal, Sels saved the shot, but the Spaniard was first to the rebound. The goal was awarded after a VAR check. It was Pino's first goal after 19 Premier League matches without scoring.

Late in the match, Benítez again prevented Chris Wood from reducing the deficit by saving his close-range effort. The victory ended Crystal Palace's 14-year wait for a league win over Nottingham Forest. After six matches, Palace were 12th with seven points, while Forest were 14th with five points.

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