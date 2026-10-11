In Italy, Lazio defeated Monza 3-1 and drew level with Inter on points at the top of Serie A. The Roman club have 16 points after six matches, having claimed their fifth win of the season and remained unbeaten.

Lazio’s fast start

As The Guardian reports, Nuno Tavares put Lazio ahead as early as the third minute. In the middle of the first half, Gustav Isaksen doubled the hosts’ advantage.

In the 35th minute, Monza player Lorenzo Lucchesi was sent off for stopping Tijjani Noslin as he broke through on goal. After the break, the visitors, who are in 16th place, reduced the deficit and came close to drawing level, but Lazio scored a third goal late in the match.

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Roma’s goalless draw

Roma drew 0-0 away to Como, the first goalless draw of the current Italian championship season. The Romans were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after the leading scorer Donyell Malen was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini said that after the red card, his team had to focus on defending. Following these results, Inter and Lazio are two points ahead of Roma.

In another match of the day, Bologna secured their first win of the season, beating Lecce 2-1.

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