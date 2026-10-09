The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 108-114 in an NBA preseason game that marked LeBron James's debut for the team. The 41-year-old basketball player scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, made five assists and one steal in 18 minutes during the first half, BBC Sport reports.

Time is needed to build chemistry

James said his new teammates need time to build chemistry. According to him, the team is still looking for ways to help one another succeed on the court and complement their teammates' play as effectively as possible.

The basketball player called the game a good foundation for further work. Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown took the court alongside him. Brown was the top scorer with 18 points.

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Final NBA contract

James joined the 76ers in July. He said this contract would be his last in the NBA. The basketball player is the league's all-time leading scorer and is playing a record 24th NBA season.

During his career, James won titles with every NBA team he played for: twice with the Miami Heat, and once each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. This summer, he left the Lakers after eight seasons with the club. James aims to help the 76ers win their first NBA title in 43 years.

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