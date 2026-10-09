Elina Svitolina was eliminated from the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing

Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinal match, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

The Chinese player took the initiative early in the first set, winning two games in a row.

Zheng Qinwen then extended her lead to 3–1. Elina Svitolina tried to put up a fight, but was unable to turn the match around. The Chinese player maintained her lead and closed out the set 6–3.

In the second set, the players traded games. Zheng Qinwen took a 3–2 lead, but the Ukrainian managed to seize the initiative and pull ahead 4–3.

With the score at 5–4, the Chinese player had a chance to serve for the match, but Svitolina fought back and forced a tiebreak. Despite this, her opponent emerged victorious in the decisive tiebreak.

Quarterfinal result: Zheng Qinwen (China) — Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, No. 6 seed) — 6–3, 7–6(6).

Earlier, the Ukrainian women’s national tennis team earned one million euros for reaching the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. The national team was represented by Elina Svitolina, Angelina Kalinina, Katarina Zavatska, and Lyudmyla Kichenok. Ilya Marchenko served as the team captain.

For the first time in history, the Ukrainian women reached the tournament final, where they lost to the Czech Republic team with a score of 0–2.

For reaching the final, the blue-and-yellows received one million euros. The tournament winners, the Czech Republic, earned 1.5 million euros.

The semifinalists—Spain and Italy—each received 500,000 euros. The teams that reached the quarterfinals—Belgium, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, and China—each earned 350,000 euros.

The total prize pool for the tournament was 4.9 million euros.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

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