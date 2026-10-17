Liverpool defeated Brentford 2:1 in a Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium. The hosts led after a goal by Keane Lewis-Potter, but the visitors scored twice after the break to claim a comeback victory. Sky Sports News reports that Brentford finished the match with nine men after the dismissals of Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt.

Dismissal at the end of the first half

Lewis-Potter opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a header. Before that, the referee overturned a penalty awarded to Liverpool. In first-half stoppage time, Yarmoliuk received a straight red card for headbutting Jérémy Jacquet before a corner kick was taken. Referee John Brooks made the decision after reviewing the incident on the monitor following a VAR recommendation.

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Goals by Muñoz and Isak

In the second half, Liverpool made use of their numerical advantage. In the 62nd minute, Víctor Muñoz equalised after a pass from Florian Wirtz, and in the 70th minute Alexander Isak scored the winning goal. The forward returned to the squad after a thigh problem and finished the attack following a lay-off by Bradley Barcola.

Brentford had a chance to equalise, but Igor Thiago failed to score from close range. In stoppage time, Janelt received a second yellow card for a foul on substitute Rio Ngumoha. Dominik Szoboszlai was substituted because of an injury in the first half, while Jérémy Frimpong, who came on after the break, left the pitch due to an injury seven minutes later. Thanks to the victory, Liverpool moved up to fifth place, ahead of Brentford.

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